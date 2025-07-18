Passenger Disrupts Delta Connection Flight, Forces Emergency Landing in Iowa

Cedar Rapids, Iowa – A Delta Connection flight was forced to make an emergency landing on Thursday evening after a passenger attempted to open an exit door and got into a confrontation with a flight attendant. The incident occurred on Flight 3612, operated by SkyWest Airlines, during its journey from Omaha to Detroit.

The disturbance began around 7 p.m. local time, prompting the pilot to notify air traffic control of a passenger fighting with the crew while trying to open the emergency exit door. Fortunately, other passengers and flight attendants managed to prevent the door from being opened.

Video footage shared on social media shows law enforcement escorting the disruptive passenger, later identified as 23-year-old Mario Nikprelaj from Nebraska, off the aircraft with his hands restrained. The Cedar Rapids Police Department reported that they were dispatched to the airport after the flight was diverted due to the disturbance.

“On July 17, 2025, at approximately 6:13 p.m., officers were called to the Eastern Iowa Airport following an in-air disturbance involving a male passenger on a SkyWest flight,” read a police statement posted on Facebook. “The flight diverted to Cedar Rapids where police met the aircraft and arrested the individual.”

Nikprelaj faces multiple charges, including disorderly conduct and assault, with additional charges pending an ongoing investigation. He was taken to the Linn County Correctional Center following his arrest.

SkyWest Airlines emphasized their commitment to safety, stating, “We have zero tolerance for unruly behavior as the safety of our customers and crew is our top priority.” The flight resumed its journey to Detroit, landing at 10:35 p.m., one hour and 37 minutes later than scheduled.

As of this year, there have been over 870 reports of unruly passengers aboard flights in the U.S., according to Federal Aviation Administration data, with possible penalties including fines and jail time.