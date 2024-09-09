Passenger Reports Flight Attendant Sleeping During Takeoff

A passenger on an American Airlines flight recently reported an alarming incident involving a flight attendant allegedly falling asleep during a critical phase of the flight.

The incident occurred as the plane was taxiing to the runway and then during takeoff. The passenger took to the forum Flyer Talk to describe the experience, stating that the flight attendant appeared to be ‘passed out’ in their jumpseat.

According to the passenger, the flight attendant had just performed the required safety demonstration and was strapped into their jumpseat when they noticed the crew member’s eyes shut and head bobbing for approximately two to three minutes. The attendant reportedly only woke up when the pilot rang their call button but fell back asleep until takeoff.

Although the passenger captured photos of the sleeping flight attendant, they expressed no intention to share them publicly, emphasizing their desire to avoid shaming the individual. Instead, they contacted American Airlines to formally report the incident.

The response received from American Airlines was a standard automated reply that did not address the passenger’s complaint. The passenger now seeks further action, noting that they do not wish for the flight attendant to be fired or for any form of compensation but simply want the airline to acknowledge the unacceptable behavior.

The issue of flight attendant fatigue is a serious concern, especially during takeoff—a phase in which the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandates that flight attendants remain fully alert. In light of this incident, it is likely that American Airlines will conduct an investigation.

This event follows the recent termination of another flight attendant at Dallas Fort Worth airport, who was dismissed after being caught sleeping in a spare seat. Despite claims that she was not actually sleeping, her termination was upheld.

Flight attendants often face demanding schedules, and the FAA has made strides to address fatigue by implementing rest regulations. Flight attendants must now have a minimum of 10 hours of rest between duty cycles, although this is less than what is mandated in many European countries.

While incidents of this nature are regrettable, they highlight ongoing concerns regarding the well-being of flight crews and the overall safety of airline operations.