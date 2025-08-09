Passengers Evacuate as KLM Flight Fills with Smoke from Power Bank Fire

Amsterdam, Netherlands – Smoke filled the cabin of a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight Tuesday night after a portable phone charger caught fire shortly after takeoff from São Paulo, Brazil.

Footage from the flight shows passengers covering their faces while a flight attendant rushed down the aisle carrying a fire extinguisher. KLM confirmed the incident occurred due to a burning power bank.

The airline stated in a tweet, “Smoke was detected on board due to a burning power bank. The crew quickly extinguished the device, following established safety procedures.” The flight successfully continued to Amsterdam and landed safely. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Portable chargers, often equipped with lithium-ion batteries, are permitted in carry-on luggage but banned in checked bags due to the risk of overheating. These lithium batteries are commonly found in many personal electronic devices, leading to a rising number of onboard fire incidents. In fact, lithium battery-related fires on U.S. flights have increased by 388% since 2015, now occurring nearly twice a week.

Specific airlines have begun imposing stricter regulations on the use of power banks. Emirates has announced that starting October 1, 2025, passengers can carry a power bank but will not be allowed to use it during flights. The airline stated, “After a comprehensive safety review, Emirates is taking a firm and proactive stance to mitigate risk when it comes to power banks onboard.” This move comes in light of increasing concerns regarding lithium battery incidents in aviation.

The Federal Aviation Administration data and a recent survey by UL Standards & Engagement reveal that 87% of flight attendants express concern about the dangers of lithium batteries on planes. Furthermore, one in four passengers admitted to packing lithium batteries in their checked baggage, raising significant safety alarms.