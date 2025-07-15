500 Passengers Evacuated from Stalled Blue Line Train in Boston

BOSTON, MA — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) evacuated approximately 500 passengers from a Blue Line train stuck between Aquarium and Maverick stations on Tuesday. The train lost power, prompting city fire department assistance to ensure safe evacuation.

The MBTA confirmed the incident on social media, stating that personnel worked alongside Boston fire crews to evacuate riders. Shuttle buses are now operating between Government Center and Airport stations, as service was disrupted.

Fire Chief on the scene reported that all passengers were safely removed with no injuries reported. Eyewitnesses described hearing a loud snap or pop before the power loss occurred, causing the train to stop suddenly in the dark tunnel under the Boston Harbor.

One passenger recounted the experience: “We smelled something burning and then came to a complete stop. We were stuck for about an hour and a half.” The lack of air conditioning added to the discomfort during the hot day.

Videos from the scene showed first responders and firefighters at both stations, with commuters waiting outside the Maverick station. Some passengers were seen standing on the train tracks in the tunnel, waiting for assistance.

The cause of the power loss was identified as a signal problem, according to MBTA officials. Emergency crews worked quickly to restore order and ensure the safety of those affected by the situation.

Further updates on the incident will be provided as information becomes available.