Passengers Stranded Overnight at Zurich Airport Due to Emirates Flight Delay

Zurich, Switzerland – Passengers bound for Dubai on Emirates flight EK086 faced a challenging night at Zurich Airport following an overnight delay on July 19 due to a technical issue.

Of the approximately 300 travelers on board, some were provided with hotel accommodation, while others, particularly those with single-entry Schengen visas, were unable to leave the airport terminal. Many of them were left without access to food and proper rest facilities as most airport services closed by 11 p.m.

Dubai-based Iranian expat Negin Jafari, who was traveling with her friend Sanaz, described their ordeal after spending more than 20 hours at the airport. “We checked out from our hotel and reached the airport at 5 p.m. Our flight was scheduled for 10:15 p.m., and when passengers began queuing, Emirates staff asked us to wait due to a delay,” Negin told Khaleej Times.

At around 11 p.m., as airport lights went off, Emirates staff informed the travelers that the flight had been canceled. “Some of us literally had nowhere to go due to our entry permits,” Negin added. “The Emirates staff tried to help, but the accommodation inside the airport was already full.”

Despite being provided makeshift beds in a corridor around 2 a.m., passengers were woken up by 7 a.m. to clear the area for incoming guests. With limited seating and facilities, many were left standing for hours.

While hoping to use the Emirates lounge for comfort, passengers learned they were only permitted brief access before it opened at 11:30 a.m. A few passengers were rebooked on a 3:30 p.m. flight on July 20, while others had to wait until 8 p.m. to depart.

“My back was in terrible pain, and I couldn’t sit the entire time. But thankfully, we made it home safely,” said Negin, who has lived in the UAE for 23 years. “If this had happened at Dubai Airport, passengers wouldn’t have had to go through all of this.”

An Emirates spokesperson confirmed the flight delay in a statement, noting, “Affected passengers have been provided with food and refreshments, and hotel accommodation where possible. Regrettably, some passengers were unable to leave the airport; however, we worked closely with the airport authority to ensure they received the best possible support under the circumstances.”

The spokesperson added that flight EK086 was rescheduled for departure at 8 p.m. local time on July 20 and apologized for any inconvenience caused, affirming that passenger safety remains the airline’s priority.