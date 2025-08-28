Pastor Calls Out Rick Ross Amid Target Boycott Controversy

ATLANTA, Ga. — Pastor Jamal Bryant is publicly urging rapper Rick Ross to support a boycott against Target, following a recent video of Ross shopping at the store with his girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick.

The video, which features Ross joking about being “kidnapped” in Target while shopping for “kitchen appliances and cinnamon roll stuff,” quickly drew criticism online. Bryant, who is leading the boycott due to Target’s rollback of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, took to Instagram to address Ross directly.

“Hey family @richforever… you are an incredibly influential figure for the culture who many aspire to emulate,” Bryant posted. He explained the reasons behind the boycott, stating that Target has shown “disregard for our value and a disrespect for the dollars we spend.”

In response to Ross’s video, social media reactions ranged from disappointment to calls for further action. One user commented, “He rich he couldn’t care less…SMH. This is why we can’t make the impact our ancestors did.” Another echoed sentiments about Ross’s past, saying, “We been boycotting Ross since he danced for Trump,” referencing a performance he gave during the former president’s “Crypto Ball” in 2025.

This isn’t the first time Bryant has called out celebrities regarding the boycott. In June, he confronted Cardi B after she shared a shopping picture from Target, urging her to recognize the movement and its significance. Bryant emphasized the power of unity, urging Ross to “respectfully BE the BOSS, not the pawn!”

