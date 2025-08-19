Education
Pastor Corey Brooks Criticizes Illinois Schools’ Approach to Student Therapy
CHICAGO, Illinois — Pastor Corey Brooks, founder of Project H.O.O.D., expressed strong concerns about public schools in Illinois taking on the role of therapists for children. His comments come in light of disappointing math and reading scores among students.
During a recent interview, Brooks emphasized that schools should focus on education rather than mental health. “Schools should be teaching students, not playing therapist. We are seeing a failure in basic reading and math skills, and that needs attention,” he said.
Illinois has faced criticism for its academic performance, with recent reports indicating that many students are not meeting grade-level benchmarks. Brooks highlighted that while mental health support is important, it should not replace academic instruction.
Brooks founded Project H.O.O.D. to provide opportunities and support for youth in underserved communities. He believes that educational institutions must prioritize academics and prepare students for future success.
As discussions about educational policies continue, Brooks’ remarks add to the growing debate on how best to support students facing academic challenges. “It’s time to refocus on what truly matters — our children’s education,” he added, urging policymakers to reevaluate current practices.
