Pastor Defends Wife Against Dress Criticism in New Year’s Eve Sermon

ATLANTA, GA – Pastor Jamal Bryant spoke out against online criticism of his wife, Dr. Karri Turner Bryant, during a New Year’s Eve service at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. The controversy began after she wore a flesh-colored gown to a gala event, which some social media users described as sheer and inappropriate for a pastor’s wife.

In a passionate address from the pulpit, Bryant stated he had purchased the dress himself and liked the way it looked. He reminded the congregation that his wife is married to him, not to internet critics. “I bought the dress. And I like it. I don’t care whether you like it or not. She ain’t married to y’all. She married to me! Mind your business!” he said, drawing applause from the audience.

The gown was worn to the 2025 United Negro College Fund Gala, where the church raised $4 million for HBCUs. Bryant pointed out that the focus should have been on this achievement rather than his wife’s attire. “Now they didn’t say anything about the $4 million raised… They never mentioned that this was the largest fundraiser for UNCF and HBCUs in the country,” he added.

Dr. Turner Bryant faced backlash after several online commentators criticized the dress, which sparked a broader conversation about expectations placed on clergy spouses. As Bryant defended his wife, he highlighted that interpretations of scripture on modesty vary widely among denominations and that there is no universal guideline for how a pastor’s wife should dress.

He further emphasized that the event’s context was formal and not a church service. Following the service, Bryant shared a video clip of his remarks on social media, encouraging followers to direct their attention to pressing social issues like Black unemployment and health care access. “The DRESS issue was dealt with last night… it’s UP from here,” he posted, reflecting on the successful event.

Dr. Turner expressed her gratitude for her husband’s support, praising him for standing up for her and for all women who face scrutiny. “Your words have been like a healing salve to my heart… Thank you for always covering me,” she commented on her husband’s post.

This situation highlights ongoing discussions surrounding dress, image, and expectations for women in leadership within the church, as Bryant’s strong defense serves as both a personal and a broader cultural statement.