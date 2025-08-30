Pat Bradley Celebrates Legacy as Keegan Captains Ryder Cup

Norton, Massachusetts — LPGA Hall of Famer Pat Bradley celebrated the opening of the Pat Bradley Room at the Massachusetts Golf Association headquarters on July 1. The room, which features her six major trophies and over 180 memorabilia pieces, honors her impactful career in golf.

Attending the room’s debut, her nephew Keegan Bradley expressed delight, showcasing their unique family bond in the golfing world. ‘You made everybody’s day,’ Pat texted him after the event. ‘But you especially made my day.’

Keegan, age 39, is now set to captain the U.S. team at the Ryder Cup next month on Long Island, marking a significant moment in their family. His elevation to captaincy is notable due to his relatively young age and having only played in two previous Ryder Cups—none since 2014.

This family connection resurfaces the legacy of Pat, who captained the U.S. Solheim Cup team in 2000. The two shared a unique pride when Keegan reached out to declare, ‘Pat, we’ve made history.’ His captaincy in the Ryder Cup joins her achievements as a historic family milestone in golf.

Pat hasn’t advised Keegan on captaining tactics, respecting his decision to concentrate solely on leading the team. She expressed her understanding, stating, ‘I would have loved for him to play, and he would have played if the curveball of a captaincy hadn’t come.’

From her experiences, Pat knows that leadership brings unexpected challenges, recalling the severe weather during the 2000 Solheim Cup. An unexpected situation from that event required her guidance when a disputed shot by Annika Sorenstam prompted a crucial ruling on the course.

Pat emphasizes the need for flexibility and adherence to one’s strategy in leadership roles. She recalls their shared passion for the game, especially a moment during the 1999 Ryder Cup in Brookline, where a young Keegan saw a pivotal shot that sparked his dream of participating in the tournament.

‘From that moment on, it was not just a dream — it was a mission,’ Pat noted of her nephew’s determination to succeed in golf.

As Keegan prepares to lead his team, Pat plans to be at Bethpage, filled with pride and anticipation. ‘I’m going to have goosebumps,’ she said, reflecting on the journey they both embarked on through golf.