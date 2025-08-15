Pat Fitzmaurice Offers Key Fantasy Football Draft Strategies

CHICAGO, IL – Fantasy football expert Pat Fitzmaurice has provided comprehensive draft strategies for players gearing up for the 2025 season. His insights cover essential tactics for drafting quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs.

Fitzmaurice highlights the importance of choosing when to invest in a top quarterback. He notes that players like Josh Allen, who averaged 24.2 fantasy points per game over the last three seasons, are highly sought after but come with an opportunity cost. Drafting top-tier quarterbacks early can take away from pursuing valuable wide receivers and running backs.

“In a typical 12-team draft, Allen is often picked by the early third round,” Fitzmaurice stated. “But if you wait, options like Kyler Murray and Jared Goff are available later in the seventh round.” Allen’s consistent performance makes him appealing, yet Fitzmaurice suggests a patient approach may yield stronger overall rosters.

He also offers advice for targeting high-end quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, who led all quarterbacks last season with 25.6 fantasy points per game. Jackson’s diverse skill set makes him a multi-threat player, crucial for fantasy scoring.

For mid-level picks, Fitzmaurice recommends Justin Fields. Despite his passing struggles, Fields adds substantial rushing value, making him a strong choice in the middle of drafts.

Running backs typically present volatility and unpredictability, a trend Fitzmaurice expects to continue into 2025. He emphasizes the need to weigh the number of required starting wide receivers in fantasy leagues, suggesting that when leagues demand three wideouts, focusing on receivers becomes critical.

“If your league requires you to start multiple wide receivers, don’t hesitate to prioritize them in your draft,” Fitzmaurice cautioned. “The number of required starting positions significantly impacts draft strategy.”

In this landscape of fluctuating running back performance, Fitzmaurice underscores the potential for late-round gems. The Zero RB strategy remains valid, allowing players to capitalize on unexpected running back breakthroughs late in drafts.

Fitzmaurice also treats tight ends with a flexible strategy, noting recent trends where young tight ends lead in scoring. With various strategies emerging, he suggests players remain adaptable based on how their drafts unfold.

“Drafting tight ends early has become popular, but there’s excellent value even in the later rounds,” he explained. “Assessing your league’s scoring system will guide your tight end choices.”

Overall, Fitzmaurice provides a rich resource for fantasy football enthusiasts as they prepare for the 2025 draft season, emphasizing strategy, player values, and adaptability.