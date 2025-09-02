Sports
Pat McAfee Praises Utah QB Devon Dampier After Strong UCLA Win
SALT LAKE CITY – After a standout performance in Utah’s season opener against UCLA, quarterback Devon Dampier received high praise on “The Pat McAfee Show.” McAfee highlighted Dampier’s exciting style of play and the Utes‘ dominance, noting how they controlled the game.
During the show, in a segment titled ‘You (Probably) Slept On,’ McAfee stated, “Devon Dampier is an absolute problem. He seems unstoppable and electrifying. Watching him was a scary sight.” His comments came after Dampier’s impressive debut allowed the Utes to take control of the match.
The Utes executed a remarkable 21-play drive in the third quarter, lasting nearly 10 minutes. This methodical drive confirmed their powerful team dynamics. McAfee remarked, “I didn’t even know it was possible to have a drive that long. This team is insane!” He questioned whether this could be Utah’s year for success.
Utah’s performance garnered national attention, as the team is now ranked No. 14 following their 43-10 victory over UCLA, making them the favorite in the Big 12. CBS Sports’ Bud Elliott projected Utah as a potential College Football Playoff contender.
As the team prepares for its next matchup against Cal Poly at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the anticipation continues to build around Dampier’s role and the Utes’ potential for the rest of the season.
