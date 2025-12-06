Entertainment
Pat McAfee Releases First Song Inspired by Oregon Ducks Experience
EUGENE, Oregon — The Oregon Ducks made headlines in the 2025 season not only for their performances on the field but also by hosting ESPN’s College GameDay on two occasions. This rare event highlighted the Ducks’ growing prominence in college football. Former NFL punter and ESPN personality Pat McAfee, a favorite among the show’s fans, recently announced the release of his debut single, ‘Dookie,’ inspired by his visit to Eugene when the Ducks faced the Indiana Hoosiers.
McAfee revealed the release during Wednesday’s segment of his show, stating that the song would be available on Spotify at midnight. This creative venture began on October 11 during a live broadcast in Eugene, where McAfee showcased his freestyle skills, which later evolved into a full song. ‘There’s about to be a crazy addition to my life here over the next couple of weeks, months or whatever,’ McAfee said. ‘This has been a lot of fun. This has been a journey into music, which I’ve obviously always been a huge fan.’
Ahead of the song’s debut, McAfee noted collaborations with music industry figures, including Grammy nominee Jelly Roll, to enhance his lyrics. He brought high energy to the College GameDay event, even with its early morning start. ‘It’s always special to come out here to do GameDay. It’s my third one, I think, out here. The fans, Pacific Northwest fans I think in general are a little bit more ‘hooliganly’ like soccer fans, but they show up in a big way. It’s special out here,’ he remarked.
ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit echoed McAfee’s views, expressing amazement at the large crowds attending College GameDay on the West Coast, underscoring Oregon’s status as a vibrant college football hub. The 2025 season marked the second time in Oregon’s history that College GameDay visited multiple times in one season. During McAfee’s first appearance, he went viral for his lively moment with Ducks coach Dan Lanning, where both went shirtless to excite the crowd.
McAfee made a memorable entrance in November for the matchup against the USC Trojans, arriving on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle accompanied by the Ducks’ mascot. After removing his helmet, he encouraged the crowd to sing along during a performance of ‘Shout,’ which added to the electrifying atmosphere surrounding College GameDay and the Oregon Ducks.
As fans eagerly anticipate the release of ‘Dookie,’ McAfee continues to blend his love for sports with his passion for music, embodying the vibrant culture of Oregon football.
