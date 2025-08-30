Pat McAfee and Ryan Day’s Feud Takes Unexpected Turn

Columbus, Ohio – Pat McAfee‘s long-standing feud with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day captured attention again this week. After a rocky period last season where Day avoided McAfee’s show, the two found themselves discussing their differences live on air.

Day, who had previously chosen not to appear on “The Pat McAfee Show” during Ohio State’s national championship celebration, sparked speculation about his absence. He finally made an appearance recently, but McAfee was not hosting that day. Instead, Kirk Herbstreit filled in as the guest host and tried to downplay Day’s previous avoidance, suggesting it may have been a communication issue.

However, McAfee was less forgiving, stating, “I’m not saying nasty things; I’m just letting him know that I don’t like him.” This remark prompted further discussion about the tension between him and Day.

The tone shifted during the conversation when McAfee humorously remarked, “We thought you hated us, so we, in return, had to hate you,” expressing a sense of relief that there was no animosity. With AJ Hawk, a former Ohio State player, alongside him, McAfee praised Day for his leadership through ups and downs, especially for winning the national championship.

McAfee’s candid remarks stirred reactions, adding an unexpected twist to the narrative of their relationship. Day’s response was equally important as he praised Texas defensive end Colin Simmons, calling him a significant threat in the upcoming game, emphasizing the intensity of the upcoming match between Ohio State and Texas.

In more light-hearted moments, McAfee addressed his family life, mentioning his recent trip to Disney World with his wife and daughter. He tweeted loving messages to his family as he prepared for the kickoff of the College GameDay season. It was also noted that this week marks a significant return to tradition as GameDay will feature a match-up between defending national champion Ohio State and top-ranked Texas.

As Ohio State prepares for the high-stakes game, McAfee’s comments will add another layer of intrigue to the atmosphere inside the stadium. With all eyes on both McAfee and Day, fans are eager to see how their dynamic will evolve live on the prestigious pregame show.