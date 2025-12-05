Pat Spencer Defends Four-Guard Lineup Amid Warriors Injuries

OAKLAND, Calif. — After a challenging game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Pat Spencer defended the Golden State Warriors‘ decision to utilize guard-heavy lineups, especially with their stars missing.

In a postgame interview, Spencer noted, “Pace is up like crazy across the league. I think there will be some pushback on guard-heavy lineups, but the game has evolved so much.” He highlighted the unique circumstances the team faces, particularly with injuries to key players like Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler.

Often playing with a four-guard setup, Spencer explained that their ability to capitalize depends on effective offensive and defensive strategies. “We’ve always been pretty guard-heavy here,” he said. “Trayce is banged up, and with QP as a stretch five, we are limited on big men.”

During the third quarter of the game, Spencer described how the team adjusted their pace despite missing key players. “We had to operate more efficiently offensively and push the pace,” Spencer said. “Against a team like that, allowing them to set their half-court defense is dangerous; we needed to move the ball side to side to break through.”

Head coach Steve Kerr characterized the Warriors’ performance in the second half, noting an “attitude adjustment” among players which led to a 44-point quarter. He commended Spencer and fellow players for their contributions. “Pat’s pick and roll game was incredible,” Kerr added, highlighting how fast play and proper spacing helped create opportunities.

Spencer’s growth as a player has also been a focal point. He stated that he feels more confident in his shooting and playmaking compared to last season, saying, “Last year I was an energy guy. This year, I’m given the chance to create plays for others.”

While discussing strategy, Spencer emphasized the necessity of taking care of the ball, especially when missing significant scorers like Butler and Curry. He said, “We need to create easy looks for ourselves, starting with defensive stops and rebounds.”

Seth Curry made an impressive return from injury, contributing on the court and noted the positive atmosphere among teammates. “It felt good to get back out there,” he shared. Both players expressed a desire to build offensive chemistry moving forward.

As the Warriors prepare for upcoming games despite injury challenges, Spencer remains optimistic about their potential. “We just need to keep pushing, find ways to capitalize, and trust each other,” he concluded.