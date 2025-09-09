Patagonia Acquires Okefenokee Swamp for Conservation

Waycross, Georgia — Earlier this year, plans for a titanium mine near Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp, a vital and diverse ecosystem, faced cancellation. The mine’s construction would have posed serious pollution risks to the pristine wetlands. In June, the proposing company announced it reached a $60 million deal to sell the site to conservationists, ensuring no mining would occur.

The agreement is backed by significant financial support, including funding from Patagonia, the outdoor apparel brand founded by Yvon Chouinard. The Holdfast Collective, a nonprofit that channels Patagonia’s profits into environmental causes, contributed $2 million towards the Okefenokee project.

Patagonia’s commitment to philanthropy stands out in a world where many billionaires focus on personal wealth. Chouinard’s history of environmentalism dates back to 1972 when he funded efforts to protect the Ventura River in California. His actions then inspired a series of donations aiming to safeguard natural spaces across the globe.

Holdfast, in its first year, made over $61 million in grants, aiding efforts including the protection of the Vjosa River in Albania and the acquisition of crucial land parcels to halt other mining projects. This commitment has already protected more than 162,710 acres of wilderness.

The success of this deal underscores Patagonia’s dedication to conservation, which Chouinard formalized by transferring control of the company to trusts and nonprofits. “We make all decisions based on: Is this the right thing for the home planet?” said Chouinard, highlighting their mission to maintain environmental integrity.