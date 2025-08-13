Patch 25.16 Launches, Revamping League of Legends Balance

LOS ANGELES, CA — Riot Games has announced the launch of Patch 25.16, set to go live on August 13, 2025. This patch aims to shake up the current game meta with significant adjustments across various champions, particularly focused on junglers.

The developers are aiming to introduce new junglers into competitive play while also balancing the weakest mage supports. Key changes include buffs for champions such as Morgana, Illaoi, and Rek’Sai, alongside nerfs for top performers like Nocturne and Lulu.

“With this patch, we’re looking to create more room for creativity in player builds while addressing underused champions,” said Lilu “Riot Riru” Cabreros in a recent statement.

Among the various changes, buff adjustments target champions like Brand, Gnar, and Kalista, while champions like Jarvan IV and Shaco see reductions in their overall strength. Rumble also receives notable changes to improve his damage output while playing on red side, addressing bugs that previously hindered his effectiveness.

This patch also marks the end of Season 2 ranked play, with the season closing at midnight on August 26, 2025. Players who reach their ranked goals can claim the Victorious Fiora skin upon the arrival of Season 3, which kicks off at noon on August 27, 2025.

Players can also look forward to the introduction of three new skins: Brick Toy Corki, Bowling League Lillia, and others set to enhance the in-game experience.

Riot Games aims to implement these changes with future competitive events, ensuring that champion balance keeps evolving as the community grows.