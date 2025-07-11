News
El Pato Sentenced to 10 Years for Homicide in San Miguel
San Miguel de Allende, Gto. — Jesús Abel “N”, known as “El Pato,” has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the homicide of a man in 2023. The ruling was issued on July 10, 2025, after the accused accepted responsibility for the charges against him in a plea deal.
The incident took place in the Olimpo neighborhood of San Miguel de Allende on the evening of October 2, 2023. According to the Guanajuato State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), Jesús Abel “N” violently attacked the victim inside a home, strangling him with a wire and inflicting multiple stab wounds with a sharp object.
Following the murder, the convicted wrapped the victim’s body in sheets and tarpaulins. To dispose of the remains, he threatened others with a firearm, forcing them to assist in moving and setting the body on fire, in an attempt to destroy evidence of his crime.
The FGE’s Specialized Unit for Homicide Investigation in Region D gathered substantial forensic and testimonial evidence, establishing “El Pato’s” involvement in the murder. Besides the custodial sentence, he is also ordered to pay a significant fine and damages exceeding half a million pesos.
Additionally, his political rights were suspended, and he will not be eligible for legal benefits that could reduce his sentence. The court’s decision is now final, as neither party has decided to appeal.
