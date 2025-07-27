Pato O’Ward Aims to Narrow Championship Gap at Laguna Seca

MONTEREY, Calif. (July 26, 2025) – Pato O'Ward seeks to close the gap in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship as he prepares for the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey this Sunday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. With a victory in Toronto, O’Ward slashed 30 points off his deficit to Alex Palou, bringing him within 99 points of the two-time reigning champion.

This weekend’s race marks a pivotal moment in the title race, with only four events remaining. O’Ward has built a strong momentum, winning two of the last three races and finishing no worse than seventh since early May.

‘We need to have days like Sunday, not just one but a few,’ O’Ward said, emphasizing his intention to stay competitive until the season finale in Nashville on August 31. ‘We’ll need to get a little bit more aggressive to have a chance at the title.’

O’Ward’s recent performances have been impressive, especially on natural road courses, where he has an average finish of 2.75 this season. However, Palou, who has dominated this season with four wins on natural road courses, remains a formidable challenger.

Palou clocked the fastest lap during qualifying, proving his strength as he prepares to defend his title at Laguna Seca, where he has never finished lower than third since 2021. His ability to perform well on this track has made him a favorite among fans and analysts.

As the race approaches, both O’Ward and Palou are focused on securing valuable points to enhance their championship standing. O’Ward will start directly beside Palou on the front row, promising an exciting showdown on race day.

‘(Palou) is the guy we have to beat, and he’s starting in front of us,’ O’Ward noted. ‘We’ll see what tomorrow has in store for us.’

The Java House Grand Prix of Monterey kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and the INDYCAR Radio Network, guaranteed to be an exhilarating spectacle for fans.