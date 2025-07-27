Sports
Pato O’Ward Aims to Narrow Championship Gap at Laguna Seca
MONTEREY, Calif. (July 26, 2025) – Pato O'Ward seeks to close the gap in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship as he prepares for the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey this Sunday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. With a victory in Toronto, O’Ward slashed 30 points off his deficit to Alex Palou, bringing him within 99 points of the two-time reigning champion.
This weekend’s race marks a pivotal moment in the title race, with only four events remaining. O’Ward has built a strong momentum, winning two of the last three races and finishing no worse than seventh since early May.
‘We need to have days like Sunday, not just one but a few,’ O’Ward said, emphasizing his intention to stay competitive until the season finale in Nashville on August 31. ‘We’ll need to get a little bit more aggressive to have a chance at the title.’
O’Ward’s recent performances have been impressive, especially on natural road courses, where he has an average finish of 2.75 this season. However, Palou, who has dominated this season with four wins on natural road courses, remains a formidable challenger.
Palou clocked the fastest lap during qualifying, proving his strength as he prepares to defend his title at Laguna Seca, where he has never finished lower than third since 2021. His ability to perform well on this track has made him a favorite among fans and analysts.
As the race approaches, both O’Ward and Palou are focused on securing valuable points to enhance their championship standing. O’Ward will start directly beside Palou on the front row, promising an exciting showdown on race day.
‘(Palou) is the guy we have to beat, and he’s starting in front of us,’ O’Ward noted. ‘We’ll see what tomorrow has in store for us.’
The Java House Grand Prix of Monterey kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and the INDYCAR Radio Network, guaranteed to be an exhilarating spectacle for fans.
Recent Posts
- Cold Front Triggers Tropical Downpours Across Gulf Coast
- Yankees Face Phillies in Crucial Series Showdown at Yankee Stadium
- Fluminense Prepares for Key Match Against São Paulo at Morumbi
- Golden State Valkyries Rally Past Dallas Wings for 86-76 Victory
- Phillies Adjust Outfield Roster Amid Castellanos Injury
- 2025 3M Open: Olesen and Bhatia Lead Final Round Showdown
- Orioles Look to Sweep Rockies After 18-0 Win
- Jake Knapp Aims for Second PGA Tour Win at 3M Open
- Sparks Hit Season-High 101 Points in Victory Over Sun
- Kurt Kitayama Shoots 60 at TPC Twin Cities, Eyes 59
- Chargers’ Rashawn Slater Signs Record $114 Million Contract Extension
- Chicago Sky Host Indiana Fever Amid Injury Concerns
- Alex Eala Faces Tough Draw at National Bank Open Ahead of US Open
- Severe Storms and Heat Expected This Weekend in Maryland
- Salma Paralluelo’s Journey from Athletics to Soccer Stardom
- Phillies Seek Series Sweep Against Struggling Yankees on Sunday
- England Faces Spain in Tense Euro 2025 Final Showdown
- Chelsea Green Takes Break from Social Media After Hulk Hogan Backlash
- Walker Buehler Faces Dodgers for the First Time After Leaving Team
- Wout van Aert Wins in Paris After Rainy Tour Finale Battle