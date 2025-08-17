Patricia Arquette Debuts Bold New Hairstyle at SAG-AFTRA Event

Los Angeles, CA — Patricia Arquette has surprised fans with a striking new look. The 57-year-old actress, known for her role in Apple TV‘s ‘Severance,’ debuted a honey blonde bob at a recent SAG-AFTRA event. The hairstyle, featuring chestnut highlights, frames her face elegantly.

Arquette paired her new hairdo with a long-sleeved shirt and a floral floor-length skirt, opting for a mature and conservative appearance. Fans reacted strongly on social media, with comments varying from admiration to disappointment. One user stated, ‘She looks great but I think her longer hair was more flattering,’ while another praised the bob by saying, ‘The haircut genuinely looks great.’

Throughout her career, Arquette has frequently changed her hairstyle, sporting bobs in the past. In ‘Severance,’ she is seen with shoulder-length gray hair. This latest change marks a significant shift from her signature blonde locks, which she has been known for since her first role in the 1987 film ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors.’

Arquette’s personal life has also been in the spotlight. Earlier this year, she announced she was looking for love on dating apps after ending a long-term relationship with Eric White. During an appearance on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ she shared her cautious approach to online dating, saying she prefers to take her time and get to know someone before meeting in person.

‘I believe in going very slow!’ Arquette emphasized during the interview. Clarkson lightheartedly encouraged viewers to help get the word out that Arquette is ‘single and mingling.’

As the actress continues to embrace change in both her looks and personal life, fans are eager to see what she does next.