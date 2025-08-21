Patricia Richardson to Reunite with ‘Home Improvement’ Cast on New Show

LOS ANGELES, CA — Former sitcom star Patricia Richardson will reunite with her ‘Home Improvement‘ co-stars this fall on Tim Allen‘s new show, ‘Shifting Gears.’ The reunion marks over 25 years since the beloved ABC series ended in 1999.

Richardson, 74, who famously portrayed Jill Taylor on the hit show, has undergone a striking transformation since her days on the small screen. Instead of her signature chestnut brown bob, she now sports striking white hair, a change she began embracing during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an Instagram post from October 2020, she humorously noted, ‘Ok here we have covid hair grow out,’ sharing the difference between her previously dyed hair and her natural roots.

Her new look has been well-received by fans, who have praised her ‘beautiful’ embrace of her natural appearance. Richardson showcased her white hair in various appearances, including a 2021 episode of ‘NCIS‘ and at the red carpet premiere of ‘Chantilly Bridge’ in March 2023.

In addition to Richardson, the Season 2 premiere of ‘Shifting Gears’ will feature Richard Karn, who played Al Borland, and Debbe Dunning, known as ‘Tool Time Girl’ Heidi Keppert. While specific characters have not been revealed, the trio is expected to assist Allen’s character, Matt Parker, in an unexpected way, as reported by Deadline.

This is not the first time Richardson has reunited with Allen. She made guest appearances in Allen’s series ‘Last Man Standing’ in 2015 and 2016. Following ‘Home Improvement,’ she starred as Dr. Andy Campbell in ‘Strong Medicine,’ had a recurring role in ‘The West Wing,’ and appeared in shows like ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ and ‘The Blacklist.’

‘Home Improvement,’ which aired from 1991 to 1999, became a major hit, attracting an average of 34 million viewers per episode. As she looks back on the series, Richardson expressed pride in its legacy and what it meant to its audience.

The highly anticipated reunion will air on October 1, 2023, bringing together classic characters in an exciting new setting.