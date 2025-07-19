Patricio Pitbull Prepares for UFC Comeback in Isolation

New Orleans, Louisiana — Brazilian fighter Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is gearing up for a crucial matchup this weekend at UFC 318. After a disappointing debut in April against Yair Rodriguez, where he lost by unanimous decision, Pitbull is seeking redemption against Dan Ige on Saturday.

To better focus on his training, Pitbull has chosen to isolate himself in a training house in Natal, Brazil. Surrounded only by coaches and training partners, he believes this approach will help him concentrate entirely on his fight preparation. “I can’t lose. That’s the reason,” he stated. “Anything that took my focus away, even for a few minutes, I decided to leave behind.”

Since his loss in Miami, Pitbull has implemented a rigorous training schedule, which includes waking up, training, resting, and training again. Between sessions, he studies fight tapes of Ige to refine his strategies for the upcoming bout. This commitment to preparation comes after he acknowledged that distractions affected his performance in his debut.

“I was very distracted,” Pitbull said, explaining his decision to limit contact with family during this critical period. His eldest son visits, as he trains and understands the commitment required, but the younger child only sees him occasionally with their mother. “When it’s time to train, rest, lunch, I’m isolated,” he added.

Freire is determined to make a statement in this fight, knowing that Ige poses a significant challenge. “He’s tough and comes forward at all times, so he will definitely turn on the switch of the violent Pitbull,” Freire said. “I need to put on an above-average performance against him.”

Freire’s goal is clear: to bounce back from his past defeat and prove he remains a formidable contender in the UFC. With all eyes on him this weekend, fans are eager to see how he will rise to the occasion at UFC 318.