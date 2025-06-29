Patrick Agyemang Makes History as Charlotte FC’s First MLS All-Star

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Wednesday, June 25, 2025) – Charlotte FC has announced that forward Patrick Agyemang has made the 2025 MLS All-Star Team, marking a historic milestone as the first player from the franchise to receive this honor.

Agyemang was selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber as one of two wildcard picks for the match scheduled for July 23 in Austin, Texas, against the All-Stars from Liga MX. The event will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English, Spanish, and French.

“There was no way that Pat was missing this special call,” the team tweeted as they celebrated Agyemang’s selection.

The 24-year-old is currently competing with the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) in the 2025 Gold Cup and has shown impressive form, scoring eight goals for Charlotte FC and five for the national team in 2025.

Agyemang’s journey in MLS began when he was picked 12th overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. He quickly established himself, netting ten goals and providing three assists in just 11 matches for the club’s MLS NEXT Pro team, Crown Legacy FC.

Though he played only 227 minutes for Charlotte FC during the 2023 season, he scored two crucial goals, including one in the playoffs. By 2024, he had fully transitioned into a key player for Charlotte FC, appearing in 36 games with a tally of ten goals and three assists.

His consistent performance attracted the attention of the national team, leading to his first call-up in January 2025. So far this year, Agyemang has scored five goals in nine matches for the USMNT alongside his eight goals and two assists for Charlotte FC.

The 2025 MLS All-Star roster will consist of 26 players, selected through a combination of fan voting, selections by head coaches, and commissioner’s picks. Along with Agyemang, other notable picks include Hirving Lozano from San Diego FC and several top performers from across the league.

Fans can look forward to the game at Q2 Stadium, which represents both the best of Major League Soccer and Liga MX. Tickets are available for the match, which promises to showcase some of the brightest talents in North American soccer.