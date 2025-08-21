Patrick Kane Aims for Third Olympic Appearance at U.S. Camp

PLYMOUTH, Michigan — Patrick Kane will attend the U.S. men’s Olympic orientation camp this month as he seeks to represent his country for the third time at the Winter Games in Italy next year. The 36-year-old forward has previously played in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, where the U.S. won a silver medal, and the 2014 Sochi Olympics, where they placed fourth.

Kane has contributed significantly to the U.S. Olympic efforts, tallying three goals and six assists across 12 Olympic appearances. He is one of 44 players set to participate in the orientation camp on August 26-27. This two-day event focuses on administrative tasks and team-building but does not include formal on-ice activities.

Joining Kane at the camp are four other former Olympians, including defenseman Ryan McDonagh, who competed in the 2014 Sochi Olympics, alongside three members of the 2022 U.S. hockey team that reached the quarterfinals before being eliminated by Slovakia.

Earlier this summer, USA Hockey announced the initial six players for the 2026 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team. The roster includes forwards Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel, Brady Tkachuk, and defensemen Adam Fox and Charlie McAvoy.

The final 25-man roster for the upcoming Olympics is expected to be revealed in early January. Notably, all 23 players from the U.S. team at the 4 Nations Face-Off will attend the camp except for Matthew Tkachuk, who is considering surgery that could sideline him for two to three months.

Among the notable NHL players not invited to the camp are Detroit Red Wings winger Lucas Raymond, defenseman John Carlson from the 2014 Sochi roster, Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko, and rookie of the year Calder Trophy winner Moritz Seider.

Bill Guerin, the general manager of the Minnesota Wild, will oversee the Olympic team, with Mike Sullivan serving as head coach.