Patrick Kane Signs $3 Million Extension with Red Wings

DETROIT, MI – Veteran forward Patrick Kane has signed a one-year contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings worth $3 million, the team announced Monday night, just ahead of the start of free agency.

The deal allows Kane to avoid unrestricted free agency. “Jacked up to be back! Let’s go!” Kane expressed, highlighting his excitement to continue with the franchise.

Kane, 36, played in 72 games during the 2024-25 season, where he scored 21 goals and recorded 38 assists for a total of 59 points. This marked his highest goal total since the 2021-22 season when he netted 26 goals with the Chicago Blackhawks. Despite his offensive contributions, the Red Wings missed the playoffs for the ninth consecutive year.

During his time with the Red Wings, Kane has adjusted to playing alongside former teammate Alex DeBrincat and rookie Marco Kasper. His performance last season included ranking fourth on the team for goals scored and assists.

As Kane prepares for his 18th NHL season, he remains optimistic about the team’s potential. The Red Wings have made significant strides with the development of young players like Kasper, Lucas Raymond, and Moritz Seider. A bounce-back performance from Kane could help bring the Red Wings back into playoff contention.

In addition to his scoring prowess, Kane made a name for himself in the NHL with three Stanley Cup championships and numerous awards including the Hart Trophy. He has amassed 1,343 points in 1,302 career games. As he suits up next season, Kane will sit third on the all-time list for goals by American-born players, just 31 goals shy of Mike Modano‘s total.