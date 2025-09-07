Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion Tie the Knot in Idaho Ceremony

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger and model Abby Champion are now married following a lakeside ceremony at Gozzer Ranch on Saturday. The couple exchanged vows surrounded by family and friends in the scenic backdrop of Lake Coeur d’Alene.

Schwarzenegger, 31, wore a cream tuxedo with black dress pants, while Champion, 28, looked stunning in a full-skirted sleeveless cream gown complemented by a long veil. Notable guests included Schwarzenegger’s parents, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, as well as his sister Katherine and her husband, actor Chris Pratt.

The wedding comes after a long dating history that began in 2015. The couple got engaged in December 2023 but postponed their wedding to accommodate Schwarzenegger’s filming schedule for the hit series, The White Lotus.

Patrick previously shared the story of their first meeting during a television interview, saying, “We met through mutual friends… She was actually on a date with another friend of mine. At first, she blew me off for a while, and then finally we got to go on a date.” He expressed how his feelings grew deeper over the years.

Guests at the wedding enjoyed a picturesque ceremony on a bluff overlooking the lake, which is known for its exclusive events and stunning views. Typical ceremonies at Gozzer Ranch can cost around $20,000 for a three-day event.

In the days leading up to the wedding, the couple was spotted enjoying the lake. According to reports, Patrick was seen floating in the water to escape the hot weather, while Abby enjoyed moments with friends on a speedboat.

The couple had enjoyed various pre-wedding festivities, including a bachelorette party for Champion in Rosemary Beach, Florida, filled with fun activities and celebratory nods to her fiancé.

As they begin their married life together, Schwarzenegger and Champion found the ideal setting for their vows at Gozzer Ranch, often a place for memorable family vacations.