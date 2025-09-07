Entertainment
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion Tie the Knot in Idaho Ceremony
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger and model Abby Champion are now married following a lakeside ceremony at Gozzer Ranch on Saturday. The couple exchanged vows surrounded by family and friends in the scenic backdrop of Lake Coeur d’Alene.
Schwarzenegger, 31, wore a cream tuxedo with black dress pants, while Champion, 28, looked stunning in a full-skirted sleeveless cream gown complemented by a long veil. Notable guests included Schwarzenegger’s parents, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, as well as his sister Katherine and her husband, actor Chris Pratt.
The wedding comes after a long dating history that began in 2015. The couple got engaged in December 2023 but postponed their wedding to accommodate Schwarzenegger’s filming schedule for the hit series, The White Lotus.
Patrick previously shared the story of their first meeting during a television interview, saying, “We met through mutual friends… She was actually on a date with another friend of mine. At first, she blew me off for a while, and then finally we got to go on a date.” He expressed how his feelings grew deeper over the years.
Guests at the wedding enjoyed a picturesque ceremony on a bluff overlooking the lake, which is known for its exclusive events and stunning views. Typical ceremonies at Gozzer Ranch can cost around $20,000 for a three-day event.
In the days leading up to the wedding, the couple was spotted enjoying the lake. According to reports, Patrick was seen floating in the water to escape the hot weather, while Abby enjoyed moments with friends on a speedboat.
The couple had enjoyed various pre-wedding festivities, including a bachelorette party for Champion in Rosemary Beach, Florida, filled with fun activities and celebratory nods to her fiancé.
As they begin their married life together, Schwarzenegger and Champion found the ideal setting for their vows at Gozzer Ranch, often a place for memorable family vacations.
Recent Posts
- 2025 MTV VMAs Set for Star-Studded Performances and New Awards
- The Bond Forged by a Line Drive: Chapman and Perez’s Journey
- Rams Enter Season with High Hopes in Tough NFC West
- 49ers Face Season Opener with McCaffrey’s Injury Uncertainty
- Miss Vermont Sophia Parker Aims to Unite Amid Division
- Ravens Face Bills in Sunday Night Showdown of MVPs
- Michigan House Passes Rowan Act to Enhance Amber Alerts
- Oil Change Leads to Costly Car Dispute in Asheboro
- Prince Harry to Announce Donation to Children in Need During UK Visit
- Seattle Seahawks Defense Gears Up for Strong Season Amid Contract Concerns
- Clásicos Paisa and Vallecaucano Set for Tense Showdowns
- Chase Briscoe Dominates at Darlington, Logano Struggles in NASCAR Playoffs
- Olivia Culpo Posts Adorable Photo of Baby Colette in Matching Diapers
- Sporting Kansas City Hosts Austin FC in Key Playoff Clash
- Chase Elliott Faces Challenges in Cook Out Southern 500
- Lions Host Packers in Key NFC North Showdown
- Phoenix Mercury Prepare for the Playoffs With New Star Players
- Sinner and Alcaraz Set for Thrilling US Open Final Showdown
- Sinner Overcomes Scare to Reach US Open Final
- Brooks Nader Responds to Jannik Sinner Dating Speculation