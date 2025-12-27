Sports
Patriots Aim for Playoff Spot in Key Matchup Against Ravens
BALTIMORE, MD – The New England Patriots face off against the Baltimore Ravens tonight in a crucial NFL Week 16 matchup that could secure the Patriots’ playoff berth. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM ET, with live coverage starting on NBC.
The Patriots (7-7) can clinch a playoff spot with a win or tie against the Ravens. Additionally, they will advance if the Houston Texans lose or tie in their game against the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 PM ET.
On the other hand, the Ravens (6-7) come into this contest with a chance to stay alive in the playoff hunt. Having started the season poorly at 1-5, they now sit just one game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers, who lead the AFC North with an 8-6 record.
Fans can tune into the action on NBC, or stream the game through the NBC Sports app and Peacock, should they lack access to a TV provider.
Key players to watch include New England’s quarterback Mac Jones and Baltimore’s star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Both are expected to play pivotal roles in determining the outcome of this important game.
The excitement kicks off this evening, as fans eagerly await to see if the Patriots can clinch that coveted playoff spot.
