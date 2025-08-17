Patriots Beat Vikings 20-12 in Preseason Showdown

EAGAN, Minn. — The New England Patriots wrapped up their week in Minnesota with a 20-12 victory over the Vikings in a preseason game on Saturday afternoon. The win keeps the Patriots undefeated in their exhibition season.

Though the Vikings did not field many of their starters, the Patriots showcased strong performances, highlighted by a touchdown from rookie TreVeyon Henderson and impressive play from receiver Efton Chism.

Chism, an undrafted rookie, has quickly become a standout for New England. In just two quarters, he caught six passes for 71 yards, demonstrating his ability to break tackles and gain crucial yardage.

“We talked about his play strength last week,” said Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. “That continued to be true this week.” Chism’s performance on Saturday has made a strong case for a roster spot.

Mike Vrabel expressed confidence in Chism and his work ethic, noting the rookie’s dedication during training camp. “He’s really been a hard worker. He’s in there every day with wide receivers coach Todd Downing at 5 o’clock in the morning,” Vrabel said.

Quarterback Drake Maye praised Chism’s consistent effort, saying, “Yeah, he just keeps on showing up. I think that’s the theme for him.” Maye also mentioned Chism’s willingness to learn and improve.

The Patriots now turn their focus to finalizing their roster as they approach the conclusion of the preseason. Saturday’s game was the second of three exhibition matchups before the regular season begins. Injuries, including a possible head injury to rookie wide receiver Kyle Williams, will also factor into roster decisions.

Williams, who was sidelined after taking a hit to the head, recorded three receptions before leaving the game. Vrabel anticipated providing more information on Williams’ status at a later update.

As the Patriots prepare for their last preseason game, the coaching staff is evaluating performances across the roster, with Chism’s increasing success solidifying his place in the team’s future.