Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel Injured Breaking Up Camp Fight

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was injured while trying to stop a fight during joint training camp practice with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday. The incident occurred when running back TreVeyon Henderson took down a Commanders defender, leading to chaos on the field.

Vrabel attempted to separate the players involved and ended up with a bloody cheek as a result. Eyewitness accounts noted that Vrabel jumped into the scrum but emerged injured. Andrew Callahan from the Boston Herald described the scene, detailing how Vrabel was seen bleeding from his right cheek after being involved in the melee.

“Mike Vrabel pulled out from the bottom of a huge pile of players, and he’s now bleeding from his right cheek,” Callahan reported. Photos from fans captured moments of the scuffle, highlighting the intensity of the joint practice.

Quarterback Drake Maye witnessed the aftermath and noted that he saw Vrabel bleeding but was unsure of how the fight started. “Yeah, I saw it. Someone said it was like the Trump gunshot wound. So I was laughing at that,” Maye said. He added that Vrabel assured the team, “Don’t worry about it. We’ll see it on film.”

Despite the injury, Vrabel’s actions seemed to resonate well with his players. Wide receiver DeMario Douglas humorously quoted Vrabel’s post-fight banter: “You should’ve seen the other guy.” Tight end Hunter Henry remarked that Vrabel is “right there with us,” appreciating his hands-on approach.

The fight broke out during a part of practice closed to media, making it difficult to capture footage. Patriots will practice again Thursday before their preseason game against the Commanders on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Vrabel met with reporters earlier in the day and discussed his approach to the joint practice. He emphasized the importance of establishing team identity and adapting to different players’ styles. “The goal is just to be able to put the identity out on the field against another team,” Vrabel stated.

Vrabel also praised Henderson, who was drafted by the Patriots earlier this year. He highlighted Henderson’s quick learning and effort on the field, stating that he rarely makes the same mistake twice and is a great teammate.