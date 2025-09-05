Patriots Cornerback Christian Gonzalez Remains Out with Hamstring Injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez remained absent from practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, raising concerns about his availability for the upcoming season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Head coach Mike Vrabel faced a barrage of questions during the press conference about Gonzalez’s condition. Despite early reports indicating that the injury would not affect his Week 1 availability, it appears there has been a setback. “I mean, please, guys, this is the first Wednesday of the season and he’s not going to be at practice,” Vrabel said, clearly frustrated by the ongoing inquiries.

Gonzalez has not participated in team drills since suffering the injury on July 28. While he was spotted working on a side field with trainers, the Patriots listed him as ‘Did Not Practice’ on the injury report.

Vrabel expressed the team’s commitment to helping Gonzalez return, saying, “We’ll continue to work and treat and make sure that we’re doing everything that we can to help him, and he’s doing everything he can to get back out on the field.” However, his status for Sunday’s game remains questionable.

Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams stated that the game plan would remain unchanged, focusing on executing their defensive strategies regardless of Gonzalez’s availability. In Gonzalez’s absence, the team has relied on free-agent acquisition Carlton Davis and other cornerbacks.

Williams highlighted the importance of preparation, noting the unpredictability of opponents, especially with the Raiders under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Davis, who signed a three-year deal with New England, echoed the challenge posed by the Raiders’ offense and their capable players.

Despite the uncertainties, defensive players expressed confidence in their depth, indicating that they are prepared to step up if Gonzalez is unavailable. “Whoever is going to play is going to keep the standard,” Davis said.

The Patriots will have to assess Gonzalez’s condition as game day approaches, with implications for how they intend to handle the Raiders’ offensive strategies. As for Gonzalez, the team and fans remain hopeful for a swift recovery.