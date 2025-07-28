Patriots Cornerback Gonzalez Injured in First Padded Practice

FOXBORO, MA. — The New England Patriots faced their first injury of training camp on Wednesday. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez limped off the field during a full team drill after a one-on-one matchup against Stefon Diggs.

Gonzalez appeared to struggle with his left calf, throwing his helmet off in frustration before heading to the medical shed with head athletic trainer Jim Whalen. The team hopes it’s a minor issue resulting from the intensity of camp.

The 2023 rookie previously suffered a dislocated shoulder against the Dallas Cowboys, which sidelined him for the rest of the season. After returning in 2024, he earned a second team All-Pro nomination. Losing Gonzalez for an extended period could significantly affect the Patriots’ defense.

With Gonzalez sidelined, the remaining cornerbacks on the roster include Marcus Jones, Alex Austin, Isaiah Bolden, Brandon Crossley, Jordan Polk, Marcus Battle, Marcellas Dial, DJ James, and Kobee Minor. Carlton Davis also missed practice as part of a rehabilitation process.

Despite the injury, other key storylines emerged during camp. Quarterback Drake Maye, entering his second year, is focused on improving his game and emphasized competing against Gonzalez. Maye praised rookie receiver Kyle Williams, who made a standout catch during practice.

“I told Gonzo earlier, I’m going to come at Gonzo,” Maye said, referring to his competitive spirit.

The spotlight also shines on the health of wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who is fully participating after recovering from a torn ACL last season. NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry noted Diggs’ readiness could significantly impact the team’s success.

Coach Mike Vrabel confirmed, “Diggs has no limitations.” Both Perry and fellow analyst Tom E. Curran discussed the expectations for Diggs as a pivotal asset to Maye’s game, particularly given his previous performance.

“If I’m Drake Maye, I’m looking at a guy who was on pace for 1,000 yards last year,” Curran explained.

As the team continues training this summer, injuries and player performance will remain crucial storylines for the Patriots.