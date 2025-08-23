Patriots Cut 14 Players as Roster Deadline Approaches

Foxborough, MA — The New England Patriots took a major step in shaping their roster by announcing 14 player cuts on Friday, ahead of the NFL’s deadline to finalize 53-man rosters.

Head coach Mike Vrabel revealed the changes during a press conference after Thursday night’s final preseason game. The roster now stands at 77 players, down from 91, as the team prepares for the deadline on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The players cut include quarterback Ben Wooldridge, running backs Micah Bernard and Shane Watts, wide receiver Phil Lutz, tight ends Jaheim Bell and Cole Fotheringham, offensive linemen Sidy Sow and Tyrese Robinson, defensive tackles Kyle Peko and Philip Blidi, linebackers R.J. Moten and Monty Rice, and cornerbacks Jordan Polk and Isaiah Bolden.

Wooldridge’s release follows a preseason in which he completed 26 of 49 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns. He played the entire game against the Giants, throwing one touchdown and one interception. Following his departure, only Drake Maye and Josh Dobbs remain as quarterbacks on the roster.

Several cuts were less surprising. Both Sow and Bolden were 2023 draft picks, being a fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick, respectively. Although Bolden had shown potential, he had limited success with 10 tackles last season.

Vrabel mentioned that while Wooldridge, Fotheringham, Sow, and Peko started against the Giants, their performances did not guarantee their spots on the roster. Peko, a veteran defensive tackle, has faced a struggle to maintain his place since entering the league in 2016.

Among the players released, Fotheringham spent time on the Raiders’ practice squad before joining the Patriots, while Watts converted to running back after beginning his college career as a defensive back.

The team must continue to make decisions in the coming days, hoping to strengthen its roster before the first regular season game.