Patriots Dominate AFC as Bills Struggle in Week 12

ORCHARD PARK, New York — The New England Patriots continued their impressive run, winning their tenth game of the season, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Patriots now lead the AFC standings with a record of 10-2, the first team this season to reach double digits in victories.

Since their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, the Patriots have been on a winning streak, notching nine consecutive victories. This dominant performance has put them in position to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the first time since 2017.

In a twist, the Kansas City Chiefs helped New England’s cause by defeating the Indianapolis Colts in overtime. The Colts, now at 8-3, have slipped behind the Patriots in the loss column. However, the Chiefs remain on the outskirts of the playoff picture despite their win.

Meanwhile, in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles faced a tough loss against the Dallas Cowboys after relinquishing a 21-point lead. The Los Angeles Rams took advantage, overpowering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a score of 34-7, establishing themselves as key contenders with only two losses this season.

As for the Buffalo Bills, they fell to the Houston Texans in a disappointing Thursday Night Football game. Their setback dropped them from fifth to seventh place in the AFC playoff standings, putting their playoff hopes in jeopardy. With six games left in the regular season, the Bills must rally to secure a Wild Card spot.

The Bills’ struggles were compounded by injuries, and they face an uphill battle against the dominant Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13. A loss could push Buffalo further down the playoff standings.

In other developments, the Jacksonville Jaguars edged out the Arizona Cardinals in overtime, tightening the Wild Card race. The Patriots and Rams appear set to continue their strong campaigns, with the Rams dominating current playoff teams.

The tense playoff race is heating up as November draws to a close, and expectation builds around these playoff contenders.