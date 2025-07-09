Patriots’ Drake Maye Donates Wedding Gifts to Local Shelters

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye tied the knot with his middle school sweetheart, Ann Michael, on Saturday, June 21, in their hometown of North Carolina. Following their wedding, the couple made a generous gesture by donating all their wedding gifts to local shelters, according to radio host Scott Zolak.

Zolak, a former Patriots quarterback, shared the news during his show, Zolak and Bertrand, on Tuesday, July 8. He revealed that Maye and his wife had a mutual agreement to use any success they achieved to help those in need. ‘They did a lot of donating with the local kids’ shelters and stuff for the area he grew up,’ Zolak said. ‘They didn’t tell anybody, but they took their wedding gifts and sent them to the homeless and help centers down there. Everything that they got, they forwarded.’

The decision to donate stems from a desire to give back to their community, where many kids lack basic necessities such as shoes and holiday gifts. Zolak noted that Maye and his wife kept their charitable acts private, highlighting their humility.

Drake, now 22, had a noteworthy rookie season with the Patriots, completing 66.6% of his passes for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns, alongside 421 rushing yards in his first year as a starting quarterback. Maye, who got engaged in January with a picturesque beach proposal, continues to strengthen his bond with Hudson, while also focusing on his NFL career.

The couple’s wedding took place beside a lake, surrounded by friends and family, marking the beginning of their life together with love and kindness. As the Patriots gear up for their 2025 training camp, which begins on Wednesday, July 23, Maye’s charitable act has garnered respect and admiration in the league.

‘What a night! Cheers to forever! I love you!’ Maye wrote in a post announcing their marriage. Hudson responded with, ‘Best day ever!!!! I love you❤️❤️.’