Patriots Enter 2025 Season with High Expectations Against Raiders

Foxborough, MA — The New England Patriots are gearing up for one of their most anticipated seasons since the Tom Brady era came to an end. The team will kick off the 2025 season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, with considerable expectations from fans and oddsmakers alike.

Oddsmakers have set the win total for the Patriots at 8.5 games, indicating a significant upswing in outlook compared to last year, when the win total was only 4.5. Their odds to win the Super Bowl stand at +6000, while their chances of making the playoffs are calculated at +115, reflecting a 46.5 percent implied probability.

While the Patriots are still considered a long-shot contender, the improvements in their odds this year suggest that they are at least in the conversation for a playoff spot. Surprisingly, they are favored to win 11 of their 17 regular-season games, showcasing a confident forecast for the team.

The Patriots are also second in the odds to win the AFC East, only trailing the Buffalo Bills, who have dominated the division for the last five years with -330 odds. Buffalo remains the heavy favorite, but the Patriots are hoping to close the gap as they begin their campaign.

Quarterback Drake Maye enters his second season with moderate expectations. His odds to win the MVP award are +5000, which ties him for the 18th position among quarterbacks. Last year, Maye finished with 2,276 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions over 13 games. If he can maintain or improve his performance throughout all 17 games this season, he could meet and exceed the projected totals set by oddsmakers.

Head coach Mike Vrabel is favored to win Coach of the Year with odds of +600, an accolade he previously earned while coaching the Tennessee Titans in 2021. With past winners often leading teams from failure to playoffs, Vrabel stands as a strong candidate.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez also has potential for awards, entering the season with odds of +5000 for Defensive Player of the Year, which ties him with last year’s winner, Patrick Surtain II. However, Gonzalez is sidelined for the season opener due to a hamstring injury.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who is coming back from an ACL tear, is listed for Comeback Player of the Year with +3000 odds. Although projections limit him to 750.5 receiving yards and 4.5 receiving touchdowns for 2025, his return is highly anticipated.

Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson, who has impressed fans during preseason, is gaining attention for Offensive Rookie of the Year with +1200 odds. DraftKings has also set his rushing yards projection at 700.5 as he shares the backfield with established running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

As the 2025 season unfolds, the Patriots will look to exceed these expectations and prove that they can contend once again in the league.