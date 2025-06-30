Patriots Eyeing T.J. Watt Amid Defensive Overhaul

Foxborough, Massachusetts — The New England Patriots have made numerous moves to strengthen their defense this offseason, but rumors suggest they may be eyeing another significant addition.

Jordy McElroy of Patriots Wire has listed potential blockbuster trades for the team before the regular season kicks off. One name that stands out is Pittsburgh Steelers superstar pass rusher T.J. Watt.

The 30-year-old Watt is playing on an expiring contract and is likely seeking a hefty extension. Some analysts argue that the Steelers should consider rebuilding and possibly trade Watt, especially as the team adjusts under new leadership.

However, it’s important to note that McElroy mentioned the Steelers are unlikely to move Watt, particularly with Aaron Rodgers joining the New York Jets for at least one season.

Despite this, Watt’s dissatisfaction with his contract situation could open the door for a potential trade if negotiations turn sour. Last season, Watt had an impressive performance, with 61 tackles, 11.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles, earning a fourth-place finish in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Watt has consistently excelled, registering double-digit sacks in six of his last seven seasons. The only exception was in 2022 when he played in just 10 games due to injury. He achieved a remarkable 19 sacks in the 2023 season and has earned Pro Bowl honors for seven consecutive years, alongside four First-Team All-Pro selections.

The potential for a deal is uncertain, but the Patriots’ interest in bolstering their defense could lead to intriguing developments as the season approaches.