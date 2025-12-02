Patriots Face Giants in Monday Night Showdown Despite Key Injuries

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots, with a record of 10-2, are set to face the struggling New York Giants at home on Monday Night Football. The Giants, at 2-10, are already out of playoff contention, making this a crucial game for the Patriots as they aim for their tenth consecutive win.

Despite the Giants’ poor record, star wide receiver Stefon Diggs is not underestimating the opponent. “We’ve got to prepare the right way because this is a damn good defense,” said Diggs. The Giants rank near the bottom in several defensive statistics, including allowing an NFL-worst 157.2 rushing yards per game.

The Patriots will be without key players on their offensive line, including rookie left tackle Will Campbell, who is currently on injured reserve. This has prompted adjustments in their lineup, with players like Justin Brown and Tyrone Lowe stepping up in critical positions.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has been performing at a high level this season, ranking among the top in passing yards and passer rating. In last week’s victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Maye threw for 294 yards and a touchdown, helping his team solidify their position atop the AFC.

Meanwhile, the Giants aim to turn their luck around under interim head coach Mike Kafka, who took over after a series of disappointing performances led to the firing of their previous coach. The team is hoping for a turnaround as they prepare to face a powerful Patriots offense.

Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who missed the previous two games due to a concussion, is expected to return for the Giants. His presence could ignite the offense as they attempt to snap a six-game losing streak.

The matchup is set to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN. Both teams have struggled defensively this season, which could make for an exciting game, even with the Patriots heavily favored.