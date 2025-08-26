Patriots May Trade Kyle Dugger After Demotion to Second Team

Foxborough, MA — The New England Patriots are reportedly looking to trade safety Kyle Dugger after demoting him to the second team during training camp. The move follows Dugger’s recovery from an offseason ankle injury that impacted his performance.

Dugger, who signed a four-year, $58 million contract extension last year, has three seasons remaining on that deal. Despite being a key player for the Patriots in previous seasons, he has struggled with injuries and fell out of favor with the new coaching staff led by Mike Vrabel.

“Just making sure that he’s where he needs to be and understanding the coverage concepts,” Vrabel said regarding Dugger’s performance. “Keep working and keep progressing.”

Last season, Dugger recorded 81 tackles and a sack, contributing to his team as a starter. However, this year, he has lost his starting position to fellow safeties Jaylinn Hawkins and Jabrill Peppers. Rookie Craig Woodson has also been competing for a spot.

Head coach Mike Vrabel noted that Dugger’s long recovery impacted his readiness for the new season. “The more he practices, the better he’ll feel, and the more it’s going to translate onto the football field,” Vrabel added.

If the Patriots can’t find a trade partner by August 27, when the roster must be trimmed to 53 players, releasing Dugger could cost them $23.5 million in dead money. This situation highlights the complexities of the NFL roster management and contract negotiations.

Despite the demotion, Dugger remains focused on his preparations. “I understand it’s a business. I have to prepare for the good, the bad, and whatever happens,” he told ESPN.