Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Promises Fun Amid Team’s Struggles

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Speaking at Fanatics Fest last month, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft urged fans to embrace the upcoming season, saying, “We’re going to have fun this year, I promise.” This statement stood out, especially considering Kraft did not guarantee more wins or improvement for a team that has faced consecutive 4-13 seasons.

The Patriots have struggled to capture fans’ excitement since quarterback Tom Brady left the team before the 2020 season, becoming a shadow of their former glory. They stand out as the only NFL team without a 1,000-yard receiver in the five seasons since Brady’s departure and have failed to win a playoff game during that timeframe. As a result, Gillette Stadium has often been half-empty come December.

Despite these challenges, Kraft remains hopeful as the team aims to revitalize its identity. Once known for attracting superstars like Randy Moss and Reggie Wayne, the current roster lacks recognizable names and does not capture national attention.

This theme of obscurity has been emphasized as NFL media releases new content highlighting current stars. Netflix’s series “Quarterback” and the NFL Network’s top 100 player list fail to showcase recent Patriots talent, which reinforces the perception of the franchise’s lack of prominence.

Kraft’s statement about needing fun resonates especially as the team has not produced any statistical standouts in recent years. The addition of wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who previously shined with the Buffalo Bills, could help change that narrative. Kraft noted upon Diggs’s signing, “We’ve been waiting to have someone of your son’s caliber,” hinting at the urgent need for a top player to support young quarterback Drake Maye.

With a reputation of being difficult to play for, the Patriots have seen high-profile players avoid joining the team. Diggs could potentially change this perception, bringing both talent and excitement to the field.

As the new season approaches, Kraft’s desire for a “fun” year captures the essence of the team’s mission to revitalize fan interest, with hopes of transforming the Patriots into a competitive force once more.