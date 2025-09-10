Patriots Receiver Boutte Shines Despite Draft Day Setbacks

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Kayshon Boutte may not have received applause during the 2023 NFL Draft when the New England Patriots selected him in the sixth round, but his recent performance shows he is ready to prove himself on the field. In the Patriots’ season opener on Sunday, Boutte caught six passes for 103 yards and made five first-downs, showing signs of the talent that once made him a top-20 recruit in high school.

During his senior year at LSU, Boutte was considered the third-best wide receiver prospect in the nation, according to various recruiting services. He even surpassed 100 career catches faster than any other receiver in LSU history, achieving the milestone in just 21 games. However, an ankle injury during his sophomore season required two surgeries, limiting him to only six games.

Returning for his junior year, Boutte managed to play all 11 games but struggled to replicate his earlier success, recording 735 yards and five touchdowns. Still, he remained confident about his abilities. ‘I think people fail to realize that at one point in time I was projected as a first-round pick, just before my surgery,’ Boutte said. ‘To some people, it is a surprise, but to me it’s just always what I used to do.’

His strong preseason work has now translated into on-field results, as he competes alongside other top receivers like Stefon Diggs and DeMario Douglas. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick praised Boutte’s professional approach: ‘His comfort level and preparation have really helped him grow this season.’

Quarterback Josh Dobbs emphasized Boutte’s attention to detail and willingness to put in extra work after practices, which have earned him trust among the team. ‘He does a good job winning one-on-one matchups, running great routes, and he’s been vital for our success,’ Dobbs said.

Despite being drafted later than expected, Boutte maintains a first-round mindset, stating, ‘We’re in the NFL now, so the picks don’t matter. It’s all about competition.’