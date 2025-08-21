Patriots Receiver Ja’Lynn Polk Reportedly Out for Season

BOSTON, Mass. — Ja'Lynn Polk, the New England Patriots‘ second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is reportedly out for the entire season due to injury. This was first reported by insider Jordan Schultz.

Polk sustained the injury during the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Washington Commanders and has not participated in practices since then. The setback comes after a challenging rookie season for Polk, who was hoping to bounce back in his second year.

In his first season, Polk appeared in 15 games and started seven, catching just 12 passes for 87 yards and scoring two touchdowns. His performance was disappointing, leading to uncertainty about his role with the team this year.

With Polk now sidelined, New England faces easier roster decisions at wide receiver. Reports indicate that emerging receiver Efton Chism III is likely to secure a spot on the final roster as a result of Polk’s absence.

Polk’s future with the Patriots remains uncertain, as he was already facing pressure to perform after a difficult rookie campaign. Team officials and fans alike will be watching closely to see how this injury impacts the Patriots’ offensive depth.