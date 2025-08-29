Patriots Release Veteran Safety Jabrill Peppers Before 2025 Season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have released veteran safety Jabrill Peppers, the team announced Friday. Peppers, who turned 29 this month, had three years remaining on his contract, including $4.32 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

This surprising decision comes as the Patriots adapt their defensive strategy under head coach Mike Vrabel and new defensive coordinator Terrell Williams. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, reports indicated that Peppers was not a strong fit for the team’s updated defensive scheme.

Peppers, a first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2017, joined the Patriots in 2022 after recovering from a torn ACL. During his time in New England, he started 26 of 38 games, accumulating 178 tackles, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles. Despite being regarded as a key contributor for the upcoming season, he struggled to align with the team’s evolving defensive needs.

“For the same reasons Kyle Dugger is not viewed as a great fit, Peppers was not seen as a perfect match for this scheme,” Patriots Insider Phil Perry explained.

In 2023, Peppers recorded 78 tackles and two interceptions, but he faced challenges last season, missing eight games while on the NFL’s commissioner’s exempt list following his involvement in a criminal trial. Earlier this year, Peppers was acquitted of serious charges including assault, but pleaded guilty to a charge related to cocaine possession.

With Peppers now off the roster, the Patriots are expected to start Jaylinn Hawkins and rookie Craig Woodson at safety in their season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. The team’s safety depth also includes Kyle Dugger and Dell Pettus, with one open spot following Peppers’ release.