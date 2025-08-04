Patriots Rookies Shine as Team Prepares for New Season

Foxborough, MA – A New England Patriots rookie is quickly becoming a player to watch as the team prepares for the 2025 season. TreVeyon Henderson, a running back, has garnered praise during early training camp sessions. On Monday, he showed impressive skills, making five catches and scoring four touchdowns in red-zone drills.

Henderson, who was drafted as the 38th overall pick, is expected to complement Rhamondre Stevenson in New England’s backfield. Last season, Stevenson led the team in rushing and has highlighted Henderson’s speed and ability to create mismatches against linebackers. “They better be able to move, ’cause he’s fast,” Stevenson said.

At Ohio State, Henderson averaged 6.4 yards per carry and scored 42 rushing touchdowns. His versatility suggests he may become an essential pass-catching outlet for quarterback Drake Maye. Stevenson believes the Patriots’ running backs can work effectively together. “I think we all do everything. We’re all every-down backs,” he noted.

Henderson himself is finding his footing in the NFL, expressing confidence as he adapts to head coach Bill Belichick’s system. “It definitely takes time to get adjusted to it,” he said, acknowledging the team’s focus on pushing players outside their comfort zones.

In other training camp news, the Patriots are also dealing with injuries. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, along with cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III, faced setbacks during the first practice of the week. However, center Garrett Bradbury returned after recovering from an ankle injury, which is seen as a positive development for the team’s line as they prepare for their preseason matchup against the Washington Commanders this Friday.