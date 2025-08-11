Sports
Patriots Safety Kyle Dugger’s Starting Role At Risk as Depth Chart Shifts
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger‘s position as a starter is uncertain as the team prepares for the upcoming NFL season. Dugger signed a four-year, $58 million contract last year, but recent training camp practices suggest he might not maintain his starting role.
During a session reported on August 11, Dugger was sidelined as the Patriots’ top three safeties included Jabrill Peppers, Jaylinn Hawkins, and rookie Craig Woodson. This change raised questions about how new head coach Mike Vrabel views Dugger’s contributions to the team’s defense as they head into the 2025 season.
Dugger, who was drafted in the second round in 2020, has been regarded highly by former coaching staff. However, his recent practices have shown his diminishing place in the lineup, particularly evident when he was replaced by Woodson during a joint practice with the Washington Commanders.
Despite being a starter and participating in the team’s preseason opener, Dugger’s lack of first-team reps highlights a troubling trend initiated by the Patriots’ coaching staff. The recent decisions could indicate a strategic shift away from players with longer tenures, as the team moves towards integrating newer talent like Woodson.
After receiving the franchise tag before his current contract, Dugger was viewed as a crucial cornerstone of the Patriots’ defense. However, with his starting position now in question, there are concerns whether he can navigate this change and regain his once-prominent role.
Furthermore, Dugger’s substantial salary cap hit of $15.3 million looms large over the franchise’s decision-making. Although he has guarantees totaling $23.25 million left over the next three seasons, his recent performance may lead the Patriots to reconsider investment in their defensive lineup.
As the 2025 regular season approaches, Dugger’s situation remains fluid, with the potential for further changes as new dynamics emerge among the team’s defensive roster.
