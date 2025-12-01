Patriots Seek Tenth Straight Win Against Struggling Giants

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are riding a nine-game winning streak as they prepare to face the New York Giants on Monday night. The Patriots sit atop the AFC East with a 10-2 record, while the Giants find themselves languishing in last place in the NFC East, having lost six consecutive games and holding a record of 2-10.

New England, a 7.5-point favorite, looks to maintain their dominance heading into the bye week. During their losing streak, the Giants have allowed an average of 31.7 points per game, contributing to their struggles on the field.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart, who sat out Week 11 due to a concussion, is expected to return to lead the Giants. Despite the challenges, Dart has proven to be a valuable asset this season, scoring a rushing touchdown in five consecutive games and showing a promising touchdown-to-interception ratio.

On the other side, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is under scrutiny after a recent dip in performance. He has struggled to exceed 20 fantasy points, with a season-high of 295 passing yards last week but only one touchdown during that stretch. However, Maye’s ability to run adds a layer of threat against a Giants defense that ranks poorly against quarterbacks.

The Giants’ defense has been particularly vulnerable, allowing the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. This is highlighted by their performance against Bo Nix in Week 7, where they allowed 327 total yards and four touchdowns.

While the Giants’ defense has faltered, they are hopeful Dart’s return will help stabilize the offense. With their backs against the wall, the Giants will need to execute effectively, especially against a disciplined Patriots defense known for its pressure.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 PM ET at Gillette Stadium, and while the weather will be cold with temperatures in the high 20s, the absence of strong winds should bode well for both teams. As the game approaches, analysts will be watching closely to see if the Patriots can sustain their winning momentum or if the Giants can turn their season around with a much-needed victory.