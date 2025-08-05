Patriots’ Training Camp Sees Key Players Shine Amid Injury Concerns

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots returned to practice Monday for Day 10 of their training camp after a weekend without sessions. Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams had to leave early due to dehydration, raising initial worries. However, a team spokesman indicated that his exit was a precautionary measure, and he is expected to return soon.

In Williams’s absence, inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr took over defensive play-calling duties. Meanwhile, players facing tough competition for spots on the 53-man roster, notably Javon Baker and Ja’Lynn Polk, made strong impressions. Baker caught three consecutive touchdown passes from quarterback Joshua Dobbs during 7-on-7 drills, while Polk dominated one-on-one matchups, securing four straight wins.

Head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who left a previous scrimmage with an ankle injury, will not practice this week. Though Bourne was not a starter before his injury, his absence leaves room for opportunities in the lineup.

The Patriots have upcoming joint practices with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday and the Minnesota Vikings next week, providing further chances for players like Baker and Polk to prove themselves. Veteran Mack Hollins emphasized the competitive nature of the roster, saying, “Everybody better come to work every single morning because you could get your job taken.”

Returning from the physically unable to perform list, Hollins showed strong performance, highlighting the importance of mental preparation during his absence. “It’s rare for a player to be able to get that much information and not practice,” said Vrabel.

Cornerback Marcellas Dial suffered a leg injury during 11-on-11 drills, further depleting the cornerback unit, which already includes notable absentees Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis. Coach Vrabel indicated that neither Gonzalez nor Davis is expected back for the joint practice on Wednesday.

D.J. James stepped up in the depleted secondary, impressing with tight coverage, including a pass breakup against rookie Kyle Williams. James noted the significance of the moment, saying, “It’s a huge opportunity for me to showcase that I’m somebody they can count on.”

Though the offense faced struggles with multiple incompletions from quarterback Drake Maye, Kayshon Boutte made a highlight catch for a touchdown, a fourth-down play over James that was initially disputed but ruled complete by the line judge.

On the offensive line, the return of center Garrett Bradbury, who had missed practice due to injury, bolstered the unit. The starting lineup included Campbell at left tackle and Morgan Moses at right tackle, though Moses left practice early due to heat issues. Rookie lineman Marcus Bryant filled in effectively.

Despite pressures and the heat at camp, rookie guard Jared Wilson has shown promise, participating prominently in practice. Wilson’s performances have made a case for starting roles as the Patriots prepare for the preseason opener against Washington this Friday at Gillette Stadium.