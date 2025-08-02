Patriots’ Training Camp Update: Key Scrimmage Highlights and Player Insights

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots held an in-stadium scrimmage on Friday night, highlighting the team’s progression through nine days of training camp. The scrimmage featured a draft format by the head coaches, with linebackers coach Zak Kuhr leading Team Blue and passing game coordinator Thomas Brown managing Team White. Quarterback Drake Maye was the first pick for Team Blue, showcasing a mix of starters and reserves in a competitive environment.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel emphasized the importance of communication among players. “Who can work with somebody maybe they didn’t work in previous practices?” he noted before the game began, highlighting the need for adaptability in a 17-game schedule. Each coach selected three captains, with Maye, linebacker Christian Elliss, and safety Jaylinn Hawkins representing Team Blue, while Team White featured tight end Hunter Henry, special teamer Brenden Schooler, and safety Jabrill Peppers.

Team White emerged victorious, winning 47-38. Scoring was based on offensive achievements, such as touchdowns and third-down conversions, while the defense earned points for limiting offensive gains and capitalizing on turnovers.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who previously struggled with ball security, faced challenges during the scrimmage. He was stripped of the ball by undrafted rookie cornerback Brandon Crossley during a drive, raising concerns about his progress.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne may find himself on the roster bubble. At nearly 30 years old, Bourne has not stood out in practices and lacks a defined special teams role. With players like Stefon Diggs and rookie Kyle Williams securing ticket spots, competition for remaining slots is fierce. Bourne’s chances worsened after he exited the scrimmage due to an apparent ankle injury.

Drake Maye’s impressive training camp came to an abrupt stop when he threw two interceptions during the scrimmage. One interception was a result of a deflection off Diggs’ hands that landed in linebacker Robert Spillane’s possession, marking the end of Maye’s interception-free streak.

Rookie left tackle Will Campbell is experiencing a learning curve, often getting beat by rushing defenders. Campbell acknowledged the transition to the NFL game, noting, “Everything you do that doesn’t go your way is something that you learn from.” Meanwhile, the Patriots’ offensive line depth is already being tested with injuries sidelining veteran Garrett Bradbury and rookie Caedan Wallace.

As the team approaches preseason games, rookie Jared Wilson seems poised to secure a starting position on the offensive line despite irregular spring participation. Coach Vrabel indicated that Wilson has earned significant opportunities in practice, which could determine the team’s lineup going forward.

In related developments, Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin could potentially travel to New England for a joint practice next week amid contract negotiations. Coach Vrabel declined to comment on McLaurin’s situation but remarked on the ongoing complexities in the NFL surrounding player contracts.

As the Patriots continue training camp, they aim for cohesion and better performance in upcoming games, with an emphasis on building chemistry and adapting to a new offensive scheme led by coaches learning alongside the players.