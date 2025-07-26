Patton Kizzire Scores Miracle Birdie at 2025 3M Open

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Patton Kizzire experienced a remarkable moment during the second round of the 2025 3M Open when a misdirected shot turned into a miracle birdie on the 18th hole.

On Friday, Kizzire faced a critical moment in his tournament journey. After an opening round of two-under 69, he needed to maintain strong performance to make the cut. He quickly made birdies on the 10th and 12th holes but faced setbacks with bogeys at the 14th and 16th holes, putting him at two under par.

With the par-5 18th hole ahead, Kizzire had a chance to improve his standing. His powerful 320-yard tee shot landed in the fairway, setting him up for a second shot 233 yards from the green, guarded by a large pond.

Kizzire mishit his approach shot, expecting it to fall short and land in the water. However, it unexpectedly bounced off a floating 3M Open sign, soaring safely over the water and landing long and right of the green.

Taking advantage of this fortunate break, Kizzire chipped onto the green and rolled in the putt for an unlikely birdie. The Golf Channel remarked, “That was an in-the-water birdie for Patton Kizzire.”

Despite the highlight reel moment, Kizzire finished the round at one-under par, totaling three under for the tournament, two strokes short of the cut line. He will head home early from Minnesota but is likely to remember this week for its unexpected twists.