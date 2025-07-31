MOBILE, Ala. — A top edge rusher from St. Paul's Episcopal is set to announce his college commitment this week. On Thursday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the athlete will reveal his decision among three finalists.

Fans are eagerly awaiting to see where this highly sought-after player will commit. The names of the finalists have not been publicly stated, leaving much speculation among college football enthusiasts.

In other recruiting news, Detroit Cass Tech’s four-star athlete has scheduled his commitment event for August 15 at 7 p.m. ET. He has taken official visits to several schools, including the Terrapins, Buffaloes, and Tar Heels.

The excitement doesn’t stop there; Waukee‘s Top247 tight end announced his commitment to a major Midwest program on Friday. He has developed strong relationships with Coach, Offensive Coordinator, Tight Ends Coach, and Coordinator of Player Development Matt Salvaggio, which likely played a role in his decision.

As the 2025 season approaches, over three dozen teams are now focusing their efforts on offensive tackle Hildebrand from Chandler, Ariz. He has gained attention this offseason, making visits to various schools. Six programs are emerging as key players in his recruitment, making the competition even more intense.

Finally, training camp opened on Wednesday as teams began gearing up for the upcoming season. Among the roster updates, one notable change is the absence of freshman quarterback, who was seen sporting a boot on the sideline due to an injury.

The recruiting landscape remains dynamic, with daily updates setting the stage for an exciting college football season ahead.