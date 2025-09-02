Sports
Paul George Faces Critics in His First Season with Sixers
Philadelphia, PA – Paul George, the star forward for the Philadelphia 76ers, has faced considerable criticism during his first season with the team. After signing a four-year, $212 million contract in the 2024 offseason, George’s season was marked by challenges, playing in only 41 games and seeing a decline in his performance numbers.
Despite these setbacks, George remains a formidable player on the court. His ability to take control of games and hit crucial shots has not gone unnoticed throughout his career. When healthy, he is considered one of the best in the league.
Patrick Beverley, a former guard for the 76ers, expressed his admiration for George on “The Pat Bev Pod.” During the podcast, Beverley compared George to Golden State’s Klay Thompson, arguing that George’s past MVP consideration highlights his talent. “If you substitute them two right, I think that Golden State probably wins more championships,” he said.
Looking ahead, George and the 76ers are hopeful for a stronger 2025-26 season. Injuries plagued their previous campaign, but with both George and star center Joel Embiid aiming for a healthy return, the team could become serious contenders for an NBA championship, especially given the current state of the Eastern Conference.
