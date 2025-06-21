Paul Gervase Promoted to Rays for MLB Debut

(St. Petersburg, Fla.) — The Tampa Bay Rays announced on June 21, 2025, that they have selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Paul Gervase from Triple-A Durham. This move will allow Gervase to make his Major League Baseball debut, provided he gets into a game.

Gervase, drafted by the New York Mets in the 12th round of the 2022 draft, joined the Rays in a trade. The 6-foot-10 pitcher had a tough time with control in the Mets organization, walking 15.5% of the batters he faced. However, during 15 appearances at Double-A Montgomery last season, he demonstrated improvement, striking out 31 batters while walking just three.

Although his 3.57 ERA at Double-A didn’t catch much attention, his impressive 1.95 FIP indicated potential. Following a decent spring training, Gervase was promoted to Triple-A and has flourished there, showcasing remarkable statistics: 43 strikeouts and only three walks over his last 27.1 innings, resulting in a 3.29 ERA and a 3.24 FIP.

Gervase will join a Rays bullpen currently leading the American League with a 3.11 ERA. His ability to maintain his recent success will be crucial as the team aims to solidify its position in a competitive season.

In a corresponding move, right-hander Connor Seabold was optioned to Triple-A Durham. Seabold had been recalled on June 19, providing three scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles. However, the team seemed to view him more as a depth option.

As the Rays move forward, fans are excited to see if Gervase can make a lasting impact in the major leagues.